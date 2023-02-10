Coastal Roadway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in December 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.