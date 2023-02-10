English
    Coastal Roadway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Roadways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in December 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Coastal Roadways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8610.5011.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8610.5011.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.529.169.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.510.42
    Depreciation0.360.310.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.230.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.290.11
    Other Income0.050.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.300.12
    Interest0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.270.10
    Exceptional Items----0.12
    P/L Before Tax0.200.270.22
    Tax0.050.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.190.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.190.22
    Equity Share Capital4.154.154.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.460.53
    Diluted EPS0.360.460.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.460.53
    Diluted EPS0.360.460.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited