Coastal Roadway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in December 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Coastal Roadway EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 30.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.29% returns over the last 6 months and 62.50% over the last 12 months.