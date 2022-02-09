Coastal Roadway Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in December 2021 down 5.74% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

Coastal Roadway EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Coastal Roadway shares closed at 17.95 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)