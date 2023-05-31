Coastal Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore, down 39.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore in March 2023 down 39.62% from Rs. 122.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2023 down 39.39% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.