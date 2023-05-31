Coastal Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore, down 39.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore in March 2023 down 39.62% from Rs. 122.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2023 down 39.39% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.
Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.
|Coastal Trawlers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.97
|54.93
|122.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.97
|54.93
|122.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.31
|43.75
|75.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.08
|-19.97
|18.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.26
|3.50
|4.55
|Depreciation
|3.01
|2.58
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.96
|21.64
|31.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.66
|3.42
|-8.43
|Other Income
|0.58
|1.06
|3.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|4.49
|-5.31
|Interest
|3.45
|2.89
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.53
|1.59
|-6.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.53
|1.59
|-6.93
|Tax
|-2.10
|0.78
|-1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.43
|0.82
|-5.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.43
|0.82
|-5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|12.96
|12.06
|11.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|0.61
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|0.61
|-4.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|0.61
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|0.61
|-4.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited