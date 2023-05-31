English
    Coastal Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore, down 39.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore in March 2023 down 39.62% from Rs. 122.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2023 down 39.39% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

    Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Trawlers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.9754.93122.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.9754.93122.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.3143.7575.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.08-19.9718.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.263.504.55
    Depreciation3.012.581.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9621.6431.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.663.42-8.43
    Other Income0.581.063.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.084.49-5.31
    Interest3.452.891.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.531.59-6.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.531.59-6.93
    Tax-2.100.78-1.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.430.82-5.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.430.82-5.33
    Equity Share Capital12.9612.0611.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.150.61-4.77
    Diluted EPS-6.150.61-4.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.150.61-4.77
    Diluted EPS-6.150.61-4.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

