Coastal Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore, up 46.26% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore in June 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 76.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in June 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 316.10 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.

Coastal Trawlers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.17 122.50 76.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.17 122.50 76.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.31 75.28 57.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.49 18.36 -17.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.48 4.55 2.95
Depreciation 1.07 1.15 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.65 31.59 23.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.14 -8.43 7.86
Other Income 5.14 3.12 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.29 -5.31 10.59
Interest 1.71 1.61 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.58 -6.93 9.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.58 -6.93 9.82
Tax 2.94 -1.60 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.64 -5.33 7.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.64 -5.33 7.32
Equity Share Capital 11.58 11.58 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 -4.77 6.85
Diluted EPS 7.46 -4.60 6.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 -4.77 6.85
Diluted EPS 7.46 -4.60 6.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

