Coastal Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore, up 46.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore in June 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 76.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in June 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 316.10 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.