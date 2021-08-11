Coastal Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore, down 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore in June 2021 down 9.57% from Rs. 84.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2021 down 4.13% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021 down 3.81% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2020.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.51 in June 2020.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 271.20 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.23% returns over the last 6 months and 35.74% over the last 12 months.