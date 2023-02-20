Coastal Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 141.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 84.37% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.