    Coastal Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 141.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 84.37% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

    Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2021.

    Coastal Corp shares closed at 212.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.41% returns over the last 6 months and -42.58% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Trawlers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.9396.76141.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.9396.76141.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.7547.2194.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.9710.791.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.504.053.95
    Depreciation2.582.610.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6423.9035.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.428.205.85
    Other Income1.064.173.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.4912.379.64
    Interest2.893.042.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.599.347.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.599.347.06
    Tax0.782.411.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.826.935.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.826.935.23
    Equity Share Capital12.0611.5810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.615.984.90
    Diluted EPS0.615.984.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.615.984.90
    Diluted EPS0.615.984.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

