Coastal Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.93 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 141.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 84.37% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 212.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.41% returns over the last 6 months and -42.58% over the last 12 months.