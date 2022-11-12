 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coastal Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore in September 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 128.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in September 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 267.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.

Coastal Trawlers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.12 116.44 128.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.12 116.44 128.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.21 72.31 87.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.37 -- 4.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.34 -1.56 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.19 4.20 3.89
Depreciation 2.63 1.07 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.28 29.96 29.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.10 10.45 8.50
Other Income 4.23 5.55 3.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.33 16.00 11.84
Interest 3.06 1.73 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.27 14.27 10.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.27 14.27 10.80
Tax 2.52 2.94 2.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.75 11.33 7.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.75 11.33 7.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.75 11.33 7.85
Equity Share Capital 11.58 11.58 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 7.59 7.35
Diluted EPS 5.83 7.59 6.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 7.59 7.35
Diluted EPS 5.83 7.59 6.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

