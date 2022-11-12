Coastal Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore in September 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 128.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in September 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 267.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.