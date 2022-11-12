English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coastal Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.12 crore in September 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 128.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

    Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in September 2021.

    Close

    Coastal Corp shares closed at 267.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Trawlers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.12116.44128.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.12116.44128.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.2172.3187.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.37--4.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.34-1.56-7.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.194.203.89
    Depreciation2.631.071.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2829.9629.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1010.458.50
    Other Income4.235.553.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3316.0011.84
    Interest3.061.731.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2714.2710.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.2714.2710.80
    Tax2.522.942.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7511.337.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7511.337.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.7511.337.85
    Equity Share Capital11.5811.5810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.837.597.35
    Diluted EPS5.837.596.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.837.597.35
    Diluted EPS5.837.596.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aquaculture #Coastal Corp #Coastal Trawlers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm