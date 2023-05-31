Coastal Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore, down 42.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 126.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 down 49.88% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 up 1.24% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.