    Coastal Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore, down 42.21% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 126.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 down 49.88% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 up 1.24% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Trawlers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.0356.13126.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.0356.13126.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.3143.7575.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.041.17--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.32-19.9718.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.223.735.18
    Depreciation3.052.591.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5821.8836.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.492.96-9.34
    Other Income0.661.103.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.834.06-6.03
    Interest3.562.911.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.391.15-7.72
    Exceptional Items----0.10
    P/L Before Tax-11.391.15-7.62
    Tax-2.160.74-1.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.230.41-6.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.230.41-6.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.230.41-6.16
    Equity Share Capital12.9612.0611.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.640.31-5.52
    Diluted EPS-7.640.31-5.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.640.31-5.52
    Diluted EPS-7.640.31-5.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm