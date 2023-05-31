Coastal Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore, down 42.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.21% from Rs. 126.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 down 49.88% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 up 1.24% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.
Coastal Corp shares closed at 215.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.
|Coastal Trawlers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.03
|56.13
|126.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.03
|56.13
|126.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.31
|43.75
|75.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.04
|1.17
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.32
|-19.97
|18.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|3.73
|5.18
|Depreciation
|3.05
|2.59
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.58
|21.88
|36.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.49
|2.96
|-9.34
|Other Income
|0.66
|1.10
|3.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.83
|4.06
|-6.03
|Interest
|3.56
|2.91
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.39
|1.15
|-7.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.39
|1.15
|-7.62
|Tax
|-2.16
|0.74
|-1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.23
|0.41
|-6.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.23
|0.41
|-6.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.23
|0.41
|-6.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12.96
|12.06
|11.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|0.31
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|0.31
|-5.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|0.31
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|0.31
|-5.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited