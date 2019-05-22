Coastal Corp Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.54 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.54 crore in March 2019 up 27.13% from Rs. 126.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019 down 12.93% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2019 down 8.93% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2018.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 25.55 in March 2018.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 338.95 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and 756.80% over the last 12 months.