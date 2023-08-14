English
    Coastal Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore, down 18.55% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore in June 2023 down 18.55% from Rs. 116.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2023 down 71.02% from Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2023 down 36.26% from Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2022.

    Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.59 in June 2022.

    Coastal Corp shares closed at 250.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and -25.01% over the last 12 months.

    Coastal Trawlers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.8473.03116.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.8473.03116.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.1443.3172.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.189.32-1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.945.224.20
    Depreciation2.983.051.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8718.5829.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.08-8.4910.45
    Other Income6.810.665.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.90-7.8316.00
    Interest3.063.561.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.84-11.3914.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.84-11.3914.27
    Tax1.55-2.162.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.28-9.2311.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.28-9.2311.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.28-9.2311.33
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9611.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.53-7.647.59
    Diluted EPS2.43-7.647.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.53-7.647.59
    Diluted EPS2.43-7.647.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

