Coastal Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coastal Trawlers are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore in June 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 90.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022 up 58.7% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2022 up 48.05% from Rs. 11.53 crore in June 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in June 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 316.10 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.

Coastal Trawlers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.44 126.38 90.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.44 126.38 90.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.31 75.26 62.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 13.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.56 18.00 -22.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.20 5.18 3.56
Depreciation 1.07 1.19 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.96 36.09 24.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.45 -9.34 7.77
Other Income 5.55 3.31 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.00 -6.03 10.51
Interest 1.73 1.69 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.27 -7.72 9.73
Exceptional Items -- 0.10 --
P/L Before Tax 14.27 -7.62 9.73
Tax 2.94 -1.47 2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.33 -6.16 7.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.33 -6.16 7.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.33 -6.16 7.14
Equity Share Capital 11.58 11.58 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.59 -5.52 6.68
Diluted EPS 7.59 -5.32 6.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.59 -5.52 6.68
Diluted EPS 7.59 -5.32 6.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
