Coastal Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore in June 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 90.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022 up 58.7% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2022 up 48.05% from Rs. 11.53 crore in June 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in June 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 316.10 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.