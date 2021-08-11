Coastal Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.49 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.49 crore in June 2021 down 3.63% from Rs. 93.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2021 down 2.38% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.53 crore in June 2021 down 2.04% from Rs. 11.77 crore in June 2020.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.19 in June 2020.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 271.20 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)