you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:46 PM IST

Coastal Corp consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 133.42 crore

Coastal Trawlers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 133.42 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Coastal Trawlers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 133.42 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 132.18 crore and net profit was Rs 5.12 crore.
Coastal Corp shares closed at 57.55 on July 03, 2018 (BSE)
Coastal Trawlers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.42 126.28 132.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.42 126.28 132.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.98 102.36 119.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.03 3.64 -4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.83 4.46 1.74
Depreciation 0.87 0.79 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.68 3.70 15.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.10 11.33 -1.37
Other Income 0.47 2.32 11.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.57 13.65 9.99
Interest 2.39 2.90 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.18 10.75 7.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.18 10.75 7.88
Tax 8.26 4.25 2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.92 6.49 5.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.92 6.49 5.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.92 6.49 5.12
Equity Share Capital 2.54 2.54 2.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.78 25.55 20.13
Diluted EPS 14.78 25.55 20.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.78 25.55 20.13
Diluted EPS 14.78 25.55 20.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Aquaculture #Coastal Corp #Coastal Trawlers #Results

