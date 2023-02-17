Coastal Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 61.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2022 down 61.59% from Rs. 146.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 91.26% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.03% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.