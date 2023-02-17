Coastal Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 61.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2022 down 61.59% from Rs. 146.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 91.26% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.03% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2021.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 220.20 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.97% over the last 12 months.