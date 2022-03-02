Coastal Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.13 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.13 crore in December 2021 up 16.1% from Rs. 125.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021 up 37.41% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021 up 44.21% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2020.

Coastal Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2020.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 375.55 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.93% returns over the last 6 months and 116.46% over the last 12 months.