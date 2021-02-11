Coastal Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.86 crore, down 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.86 crore in December 2020 down 36.34% from Rs. 197.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020 down 66.41% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2020 down 56.61% from Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2019.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.25 in December 2019.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 200.55 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.