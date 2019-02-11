Coastal Corp Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore in December 2018 down 6.91% from Rs. 201.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 down 71.26% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2018 down 44.57% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2017.

Coastal Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 25.38 in December 2017.

Coastal Corp shares closed at 390.30 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 503.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1,667.66% over the last 12 months.