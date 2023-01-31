 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India to post bumper net profit in Q3 with higher prices for e-auction sales

Dipti Sharma
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Experts said that management guidance on coal availability for e-auction is critical for the profitability growth of the company

World's largest state-run coal producer Coal India is seen reporting bumper earnings for the quarter ended December. The company will declare its quarterly numbers on January 31.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates the coal major’s net sales for the December quarter at Rs 33,140.5 crore, which implies an increase of 27.5 percent on-year and 20.3 percent on-quarter as against Rs 25,991 crore a year ago.

Net profit may spike 85 percent on-year and 39.5 percent on-quarter to Rs 8,430.1 crore. In the December quarter of 2021, the company posted a post-tax profit of Rs 4,556.5 crore.

Higher prices for e-auction sales will likely continue to drive earnings for Coal India, the brokerage firm added.