Coal India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 332.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,694.00 crore in September 2022 up 48.58% from Rs. 1,813.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,755.01 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 1,849.40 crore in September 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 249.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 45.34% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.66 30.20 332.70
Other Operating Income -- 290.30 --
Total Income From Operations 425.66 320.50 332.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.54 0.87 0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 123.84 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.80 -6.79 --
Power & Fuel -- 2.00 --
Employees Cost 125.63 95.09 147.46
Depreciation 14.69 5.23 5.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.25 43.95 25.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.91 180.15 153.73
Other Income 2,635.41 36.73 1,690.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,740.32 216.88 1,844.02
Interest 0.46 0.48 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,739.86 216.40 1,843.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,739.86 216.40 1,843.65
Tax 45.86 55.42 30.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,694.00 160.98 1,813.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,694.00 160.98 1,813.13
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 0.26 2.94
Diluted EPS 4.37 0.26 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 0.26 2.94
Diluted EPS 4.37 0.26 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am
