Coal India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 332.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,694.00 crore in September 2022 up 48.58% from Rs. 1,813.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,755.01 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 1,849.40 crore in September 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 249.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 45.34% over the last 12 months.