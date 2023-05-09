English
    Coal India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.04 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 509.04 crore in March 2023 up 35.66% from Rs. 375.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,138.26 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 3,793.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,266.05 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 3,875.41 crore in March 2022.

    Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in March 2022.

    Coal India shares closed at 232.85 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 27.21% over the last 12 months.

    Coal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations509.04695.31375.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations509.04695.31375.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.081.380.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.81321.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.05-6.38-11.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.1898.5857.89
    Depreciation11.7911.235.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses317.8656.9462.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.27212.47260.83
    Other Income3,208.998,671.503,609.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,254.268,883.973,869.98
    Interest0.470.510.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,253.798,883.463,869.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,253.798,883.463,869.61
    Tax115.5374.3976.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,138.268,809.073,793.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,138.268,809.073,793.43
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0914.296.16
    Diluted EPS5.0914.296.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0914.296.16
    Diluted EPS5.0914.296.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

