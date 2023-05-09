Coal India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.04 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.04 crore in March 2023 up 35.66% from Rs. 375.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,138.26 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 3,793.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,266.05 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 3,875.41 crore in March 2022.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in March 2022.

Coal India shares closed at 232.85 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 27.21% over the last 12 months.