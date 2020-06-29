Coal India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in March 2020 down 4.9% from Rs. 345.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,631.65 crore in March 2020 up 146.35% from Rs. 4,315.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,798.47 crore in March 2020 up 144.87% from Rs. 4,409.81 crore in March 2019.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.96 in March 2019.

Coal India shares closed at 142.10 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.41% over the last 12 months.