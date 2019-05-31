Coal India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 345.94 crore, up 105.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.94 crore in March 2019 up 105.94% from Rs. 167.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,315.66 crore in March 2019 down 52.16% from Rs. 9,021.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,409.81 crore in March 2019 down 50.65% from Rs. 8,935.89 crore in March 2018.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.53 in March 2018.

Coal India shares closed at 252.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -12.49% over the last 12 months.