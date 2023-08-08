English
    Coal India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 335.75 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 335.75 crore in June 2023 up 4.76% from Rs. 320.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 918.02 crore in June 2023 up 470.27% from Rs. 160.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 989.49 crore in June 2023 up 345.5% from Rs. 222.11 crore in June 2022.

    Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    Coal India shares closed at 232.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 8.15% over the last 12 months.

    Coal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations335.75509.0430.20
    Other Operating Income----290.30
    Total Income From Operations335.75509.04320.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.022.080.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods--24.81--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.125.05-6.79
    Power & Fuel----2.00
    Employees Cost98.59102.1895.09
    Depreciation10.8311.795.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.52317.8643.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.9145.27180.15
    Other Income804.753,208.9936.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax978.663,254.26216.88
    Interest0.510.470.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax978.153,253.79216.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax978.153,253.79216.40
    Tax60.13115.5355.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities918.023,138.26160.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period918.023,138.26160.98
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.495.090.26
    Diluted EPS1.495.090.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.495.090.26
    Diluted EPS1.495.090.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

