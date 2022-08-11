 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coal India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.50 crore, up 158.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 320.50 crore in June 2022 up 158.51% from Rs. 123.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.98 crore in June 2022 up 423.12% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.11 crore in June 2022 up 656.67% from Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 219.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 54.61% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.20 375.24 123.98
Other Operating Income 290.30 -- --
Total Income From Operations 320.50 375.24 123.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.87 0.47 0.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.79 -11.99 --
Power & Fuel 2.00 -- --
Employees Cost 95.09 57.89 128.76
Depreciation 5.23 5.43 5.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.95 62.61 82.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.15 260.83 -92.91
Other Income 36.73 3,609.15 47.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.88 3,869.98 -44.93
Interest 0.48 0.37 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 216.40 3,869.61 -45.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 216.40 3,869.61 -45.31
Tax 55.42 76.18 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.98 3,793.43 -49.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.98 3,793.43 -49.82
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 6.16 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.26 6.16 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 6.16 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.26 6.16 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Coal India #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.