Coal India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.50 crore, up 158.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.50 crore in June 2022 up 158.51% from Rs. 123.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.98 crore in June 2022 up 423.12% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.11 crore in June 2022 up 656.67% from Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 219.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 54.61% over the last 12 months.