Coal India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.98 crore, down 22.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.98 crore in June 2021 down 22.92% from Rs. 160.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021 down 519.01% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2021 down 337.64% from Rs. 16.79 crore in June 2020.

Coal India shares closed at 143.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 10.83% over the last 12 months.