 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore, up 132.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore in December 2022 up 132.79% from Rs. 298.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,809.07 crore in December 2022 up 56.06% from Rs. 5,644.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,895.20 crore in December 2022 up 56.21% from Rs. 5,694.26 crore in December 2021.

Coal India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 695.31 425.66 298.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 695.31 425.66 298.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.38 0.54 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 321.09 123.84 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.38 0.80 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.58 125.63 104.73
Depreciation 11.23 14.69 4.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.94 55.25 89.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.47 104.91 99.76
Other Income 8,671.50 2,635.41 5,589.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,883.97 2,740.32 5,689.27
Interest 0.51 0.46 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8,883.46 2,739.86 5,688.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8,883.46 2,739.86 5,688.89
Tax 74.39 45.86 44.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8,809.07 2,694.00 5,644.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8,809.07 2,694.00 5,644.83
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.29 4.37 9.16
Diluted EPS 14.29 4.37 9.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.29 4.37 9.16
Diluted EPS 14.29 4.37 9.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited