Coal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore, up 132.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore in December 2022 up 132.79% from Rs. 298.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,809.07 crore in December 2022 up 56.06% from Rs. 5,644.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,895.20 crore in December 2022 up 56.21% from Rs. 5,694.26 crore in December 2021.