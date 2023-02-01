English
    Coal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore, up 132.79% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 695.31 crore in December 2022 up 132.79% from Rs. 298.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,809.07 crore in December 2022 up 56.06% from Rs. 5,644.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,895.20 crore in December 2022 up 56.21% from Rs. 5,694.26 crore in December 2021.

    Coal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations695.31425.66298.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations695.31425.66298.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.380.540.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods321.09123.84--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.380.80--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.58125.63104.73
    Depreciation11.2314.694.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.9455.2589.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.47104.9199.76
    Other Income8,671.502,635.415,589.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,883.972,740.325,689.27
    Interest0.510.460.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,883.462,739.865,688.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8,883.462,739.865,688.89
    Tax74.3945.8644.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,809.072,694.005,644.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,809.072,694.005,644.83
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.294.379.16
    Diluted EPS14.294.379.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.294.379.16
    Diluted EPS14.294.379.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
