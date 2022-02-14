Coal India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.69 crore, up 94.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.69 crore in December 2021 up 94.59% from Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,644.83 crore in December 2021 up 12.43% from Rs. 5,020.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,694.26 crore in December 2021 up 9.89% from Rs. 5,181.95 crore in December 2020.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.15 in December 2020.

Coal India shares closed at 166.50 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.