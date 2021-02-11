Coal India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 153.50 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.50 crore in December 2020 down 18.77% from Rs. 188.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,020.84 crore in December 2020 up 994.6% from Rs. 458.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,181.95 crore in December 2020 up 1207.95% from Rs. 396.19 crore in December 2019.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2019.

Coal India shares closed at 138.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.00% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.