Coal India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.85 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.85 crore in December 2018 up 3.2% from Rs. 80.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,474.29 crore in December 2018 up 4418.98% from Rs. 121.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,484.85 crore in December 2018 up 5595.59% from Rs. 96.30 crore in December 2017.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Coal India shares closed at 223.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.