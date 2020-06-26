App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 4,653 crore, revenue dips 3.6%

Coal India's production volume in Q4FY20 grew by 10 percent YoY to 213.7 million tonnes

Country's largest coal mining company Coal India has reported consolidated profit of Rs 4,652.76 crore for January-March quarter 2020, falling sharply by 22.8 percent compared to Rs 6,026.47 crore in corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 27,568.23 crore, down 3.6 percent to compared to same period previous fiscal, hit by nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March.

Coal India's production volume in Q4FY20 grew by 10 percent YoY to 213.7 million tonnes while off-take volume remained flat at 164.4 million tonnes. Growth in production volume is largely driven by cyclical nature of business in second half of FY20.

The stock corrected more than 33 percent during March quarter as well as year-to-date (2020) due to shutdown of coal mining during lockdown period and opening of coal mining sector for private sector.

In May this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allowed commercial mining of coal as a part of nearly Rs 21 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Coal India #Results

