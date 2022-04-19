 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India Q4 PAT seen up 31% YoY to Rs. 6,020 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31,080 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 6,020 crore up 31% year-on-year (up 32% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34 percent Y-o-Y (up 25 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,555 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 19, 2022 10:36 am
