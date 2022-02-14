Coal India Q3 preview | Consolidated PAT seen rising 31% YoY on higher realisations

Representative image

Coal India is expected to report a 31 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,046 crore for the quarter ended December, an average of estimates from four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol showed.

Coal India’s consolidated revenues are likely to rise by 16.3 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 27,552 crore for the reported quarter, the Moneycontrol poll showed.

The strong growth in revenues of the company are likely to be led by higher realisation in the quarter for the company due to rise in international coal prices. Brokerage firm ICICI Direct expects the company’s operating per tonne at Rs 350 for the reporting quarter as against Rs 335 in the previous quarter. Coal India reported 13 percent year-on-year jump in coal offtake to 174 million tonnes.

Top 10 trading ideas by experts amid market volatility

The rise in offtakes, as well as realisations, is expected to boost Coal India’s consolidated operating profit by 68 percent on-year to Rs 5,353 crore. That said, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects consolidated operating margin to decline 84 basis points on-year to 14.7 percent.

However, on a sequential basis, Kotak Equities sees 471 basis points expansion in the country’s largest coal miner’s margins.

Shares of Coal India were down 2 percent at Rs 163.2 on the National Stock Exchange.

