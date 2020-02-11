App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India Q3 net profit slips 14% to Rs 3,922 crore

Total comprehensive income for October-December came in at Rs 3,669.68 crore compared with Rs 4,139.59 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
Mining major Coal India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14-per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,921.8 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 21,566.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 23,385.43 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Coal India said in a release.

The Kolkata-based miner realised Rs 18,015 crore in October-December from fuel supply agreement (FSA) at Rs 1,411 per tonne.

Average realisation during the quarter was Rs 1,524 per tonne, the release said.

The company produced 147.50 million tonne of raw coal in the three months ended December. Its output in the corresponding period a year ago was 155.97 million tonne.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd #Results

