Coal India Q3 net profit falls 21% to Rs 3,085.4 crore

Coal India has posted 21.4 percent fall in in its December (Q3FY21) quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,085.4 crore versus Rs 3,924 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue was up 2.1% at Rs 23,686 crore versus Rs 23,190.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 4 percent at Rs 5,165 crore versus Rs 4,968.4 crore and margin was at 21.8% versus 21.4%.

Its other income for the quarter was at Rs 648.6 crore versus Rs 1,412 crore.

At 14:51 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 137.35, down Rs 0.95, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.