MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coal India Q3 net profit falls 21% to Rs 3,085.4 crore

Its other income for the quarter was at Rs 648.6 crore versus Rs 1,412 crore.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India has posted 21.4 percent fall in in its December (Q3FY21) quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,085.4 crore versus Rs 3,924 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue was up 2.1% at Rs 23,686 crore versus Rs 23,190.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 4 percent at Rs 5,165 crore versus Rs 4,968.4 crore and margin was at 21.8% versus 21.4%.

Its other income for the quarter was at Rs 648.6 crore versus Rs 1,412 crore.

At 14:51 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 137.35, down Rs 0.95, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coal India #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.