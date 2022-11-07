Coal India Q2 Result | Consolidated profit doubles to Rs 6,044 crore, revenue grows 28%

Coal India

Coal India Limited on November 7 reported a 106 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,044 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against a profit of Rs 2,933 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the profit was down 32 percent from Rs 8,834 crore during the April-June period.

Consolidated revenue for the state-owned coal producer rose 28 percent on-year to Rs 29,838 crore from Rs 23,291 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 15 percent lower from Rs 35,092 crore in the previous quarter.

The performance was aided by higher realisations and modest growth in dispatches compared to last year. On a sequential basis, the revenue was lower as monsoon rains affected dispatches and production.

The higher contribution from other income and deferred tax credit bumped up the bottom line for the quarter.

The other income for the quarter jumped 125 percent on year and 77 percent sequentially to Rs 1,761 crore. The company also got a deferred tax credit of Rs 264 crore against a credit of Rs 316 crore during the same period last year. During the previous quarter however, the company had incurred a deferred tax expenses of Rs 734 crore.

In terms of expenses as percentage of revenues, the company was able to effect savings on a YoY basis in its employee expenses which were down 470 bps from last year to 36 percent. The inventory carrying costs were down 280 bps from the same period last year to 4 percent while the contractual labour cost dipped 230 bps to 15 percent of the revenues. The other expenses, power costs and expenses related to corporate social responsibility were also down marginally YoY.

On the other hand, the raw material cost as percentage of revenue moved up 210 bps on year to 10 percent and the adjustment for stripping activity was higher by 220 bps YoY to 2 percent of the revenues.

At the same time, on a sequential basis the employee costs as percentage of revenue for the quarter surged 760 bps from 29 percent in the previous quarter. The raw material costs and costs for stripping activity were up 150 bps and 110 bps respectively on a sequential basis. The contract labour cost was down 100 bps from 16 percent while other expenses remained stable.

The company produced 139.2 million tons (MT) of coal during the quarter, thereby registering an increase of 11 percent from 125.84 (MT) it produced during the same period last year. On a sequential basis however, the production of coal declined 13 percent from 159.8 MT produced during the quarter ended June 2022.

The offtakes for the quarter at 154.5 MT were up 5 percent on year but were down 13 percent on a sequential basis. The offtake during the year ago period stood at 147.4 MT and during the previous quarter, the company had an offtake of 177.5 MT.

The Board of Directors of the company has approved the first interim dividend for FY22-23 of Rs 15 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The company has fixed the record date of November 16 for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend which will be paid to the eligible shareholders by December 6.

Shares of Coal India closed Rs 3.5 higher at Rs 249.55 on November 7 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has generated 47 percent returns over the past year and gained around 10 percent over the past month.