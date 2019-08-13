App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India Q1 profit rises 22% to Rs 4,630 cr

Total expenses stood at Rs 19,077.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,272.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned CIL on August 13 reported a 22.2 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,629.87 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher income. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3,786.44 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

CIL's consolidated income increased to Rs 26,089.20 crore from Rs 25,359.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 19,077.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,272.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Coal production in April-June quarter stood at 136.94 million tonnes (MT) as compared with 136.85 MT in the year-ago period.

The company's offtake in April-June period was at 153.49 MT as against 153.47 MT a year ago.

On a standalone basis, CIL's profit in April-June quarter increased to Rs 83.23 crore from Rs 68.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone income during June quarter was at Rs 282.77 crore as against Rs 282.65 crore in the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 203.75 apiece on the BSE, down 1.88 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #Coal India Ltd #Results

