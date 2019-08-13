Coal India Q1 profit rises 22% to Rs 4,630 cr

State-owned CIL on August 13 reported a 22.2 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,629.87 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher income. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3,786.44 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

CIL's consolidated income increased to Rs 26,089.20 crore from Rs 25,359.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 19,077.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,272.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Coal production in April-June quarter stood at 136.94 million tonnes (MT) as compared with 136.85 MT in the year-ago period.

The company's offtake in April-June period was at 153.49 MT as against 153.47 MT a year ago.

On a standalone basis, CIL's profit in April-June quarter increased to Rs 83.23 crore from Rs 68.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone income during June quarter was at Rs 282.77 crore as against Rs 282.65 crore in the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.