Coal India Q1 profit jumps 61% to Rs 3,786 cr, production rises 15%

Coal India has reported massive 61.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,786.4 crore, driven by growth across the board.

Profit in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,350.8 crore.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 26.6 percent to Rs 24,260.9 crore compared to Rs 19,161.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Coal India said production for the quarter grew by 15.23 percent year-on-year to 136.9 million tonnes and offtake rose by 11.7 percent to 153.5 million tonnes.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in Q1 surged 62.8 percent to Rs 5,732.5 crore and margin expanded by 520 basis points to 23.6 percent YoY.