Coal India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 23,291.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,043.55 crore in September 2022 up 105.78% from Rs. 2,936.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,041.34 crore in September 2022 up 91.39% from Rs. 4,724.06 crore in September 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 246.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 43.30% over the last 12 months.