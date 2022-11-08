Coal India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29,838.07
|32,497.98
|23,291.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2,594.19
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29,838.07
|35,092.17
|23,291.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,039.95
|3,057.33
|1,878.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|123.84
|--
|42.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,060.21
|1,390.31
|1,467.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|626.70
|--
|Employees Cost
|10,829.00
|10,072.68
|9,548.24
|Depreciation
|1,077.07
|993.75
|934.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,504.90
|7,694.31
|6,411.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,203.10
|11,257.09
|3,007.92
|Other Income
|1,761.17
|994.51
|781.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,964.27
|12,251.60
|3,789.67
|Interest
|135.15
|150.23
|141.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,829.12
|12,101.37
|3,648.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,829.12
|12,101.37
|3,648.31
|Tax
|1,643.49
|3,243.16
|710.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,185.63
|8,858.21
|2,937.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,185.63
|8,858.21
|2,937.80
|Minority Interest
|-0.44
|-1.36
|4.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-141.64
|-23.99
|-5.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,043.55
|8,832.86
|2,936.91
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.81
|14.33
|4.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.81
|14.33
|4.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.81
|14.33
|4.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.81
|14.33
|4.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited