Coal India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 23,291.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,043.55 crore in September 2022 up 105.78% from Rs. 2,936.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,041.34 crore in September 2022 up 91.39% from Rs. 4,724.06 crore in September 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 246.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 43.30% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29,838.07 32,497.98 23,291.08
Other Operating Income -- 2,594.19 --
Total Income From Operations 29,838.07 35,092.17 23,291.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,039.95 3,057.33 1,878.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 123.84 -- 42.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,060.21 1,390.31 1,467.62
Power & Fuel -- 626.70 --
Employees Cost 10,829.00 10,072.68 9,548.24
Depreciation 1,077.07 993.75 934.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,504.90 7,694.31 6,411.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,203.10 11,257.09 3,007.92
Other Income 1,761.17 994.51 781.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,964.27 12,251.60 3,789.67
Interest 135.15 150.23 141.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7,829.12 12,101.37 3,648.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7,829.12 12,101.37 3,648.31
Tax 1,643.49 3,243.16 710.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,185.63 8,858.21 2,937.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,185.63 8,858.21 2,937.80
Minority Interest -0.44 -1.36 4.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -141.64 -23.99 -5.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,043.55 8,832.86 2,936.91
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 14.33 4.77
Diluted EPS 9.81 14.33 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.81 14.33 4.77
Diluted EPS 9.81 14.33 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
