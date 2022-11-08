English
    Coal India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29,838.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 23,291.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,043.55 crore in September 2022 up 105.78% from Rs. 2,936.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,041.34 crore in September 2022 up 91.39% from Rs. 4,724.06 crore in September 2021.

    Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

    Coal India shares closed at 246.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 43.30% over the last 12 months.

    Coal India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29,838.0732,497.9823,291.08
    Other Operating Income--2,594.19--
    Total Income From Operations29,838.0735,092.1723,291.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,039.953,057.331,878.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods123.84--42.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,060.211,390.311,467.62
    Power & Fuel--626.70--
    Employees Cost10,829.0010,072.689,548.24
    Depreciation1,077.07993.75934.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,504.907,694.316,411.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,203.1011,257.093,007.92
    Other Income1,761.17994.51781.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,964.2712,251.603,789.67
    Interest135.15150.23141.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,829.1212,101.373,648.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7,829.1212,101.373,648.31
    Tax1,643.493,243.16710.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,185.638,858.212,937.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,185.638,858.212,937.80
    Minority Interest-0.44-1.364.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-141.64-23.99-5.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,043.558,832.862,936.91
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8114.334.77
    Diluted EPS9.8114.334.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8114.334.77
    Diluted EPS9.8114.334.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coal India #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm