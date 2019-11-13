Coal India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,382.63 crore, down 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,382.63 crore in September 2019 down 8.18% from Rs. 22,198.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,522.70 crore in September 2019 up 14.21% from Rs. 3,084.54 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,241.47 crore in September 2019 down 11.54% from Rs. 5,925.50 crore in September 2018.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.97 in September 2018.

Coal India shares closed at 209.85 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.