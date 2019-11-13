Coal India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,382.63 crore, down 8.18% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,382.63
|23,223.00
|20,712.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1,715.99
|1,485.35
|Total Income From Operations
|20,382.63
|24,938.99
|22,198.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,478.87
|1,577.76
|1,609.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,203.69
|617.22
|1,384.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|589.72
|638.28
|Employees Cost
|9,072.63
|9,895.65
|8,953.48
|Depreciation
|793.01
|734.28
|806.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|29.21
|729.72
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,016.28
|5,617.03
|4,968.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,818.15
|5,878.12
|3,107.36
|Other Income
|1,630.31
|1,150.21
|2,011.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,448.46
|7,028.33
|5,118.63
|Interest
|169.96
|16.57
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,278.50
|7,011.76
|5,117.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,278.50
|7,011.76
|5,117.82
|Tax
|754.25
|2,381.13
|2,031.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,524.25
|4,630.63
|3,086.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,524.25
|4,630.63
|3,086.11
|Minority Interest
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.35
|-0.76
|-1.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,522.70
|4,629.67
|3,084.54
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,207.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.72
|7.51
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|5.72
|7.51
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.72
|7.51
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|5.72
|7.51
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited