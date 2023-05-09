English
    Coal India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38,152.34 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38,152.34 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 32,706.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,533.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.33% from Rs. 6,692.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,108.16 crore in March 2023 down 16.19% from Rs. 10,867.76 crore in March 2022.

    Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.86 in March 2022.

    Coal India shares closed at 232.85 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 27.21% over the last 12 months.

    Coal India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,152.3435,169.3332,706.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38,152.3435,169.3332,706.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,886.213,573.513,330.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.81321.09-7.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,796.66-331.98-2,260.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16,982.8111,524.6710,822.63
    Depreciation1,342.481,261.971,412.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13,157.039,693.3211,743.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,555.669,126.757,666.47
    Other Income2,210.021,584.961,788.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,765.6810,711.719,455.41
    Interest195.07203.86120.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,570.6110,507.859,334.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7,570.6110,507.859,334.51
    Tax2,114.652,874.572,620.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,455.967,633.286,714.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,455.967,633.286,714.24
    Minority Interest5.6136.44-22.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates71.6685.830.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,533.237,755.556,692.94
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9812.5810.86
    Diluted EPS8.9812.5810.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9812.5810.86
    Diluted EPS8.9812.5810.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

