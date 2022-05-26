Coal India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,706.77 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,706.77 crore in March 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 26,700.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,692.94 crore in March 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 4,586.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,867.76 crore in March 2022 up 41.95% from Rs. 7,656.09 crore in March 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.44 in March 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 180.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 22.44% over the last 12 months.