Coal India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,706.77 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,706.77 crore in March 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 26,700.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,692.94 crore in March 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 4,586.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,867.76 crore in March 2022 up 41.95% from Rs. 7,656.09 crore in March 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.44 in March 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 180.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 22.44% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32,706.77 28,433.50 26,700.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32,706.77 28,433.50 26,700.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,330.82 2,389.29 2,527.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -7.81 0.21 128.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,260.94 893.01 -2,183.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10,822.63 9,936.33 10,625.09
Depreciation 1,412.35 1,041.32 1,088.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,743.25 8,389.18 9,221.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,666.47 5,784.16 5,294.01
Other Income 1,788.94 652.85 1,273.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,455.41 6,437.01 6,567.99
Interest 120.90 131.61 159.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9,334.51 6,305.40 6,408.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9,334.51 6,305.40 6,408.97
Tax 2,620.27 1,745.66 1,817.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,714.24 4,559.74 4,591.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,714.24 4,559.74 4,591.81
Minority Interest -22.06 1.85 -2.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.76 -3.20 -2.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,692.94 4,558.39 4,586.78
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 7.40 7.44
Diluted EPS 10.86 7.40 7.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 7.40 7.44
Diluted EPS 10.86 7.40 7.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
