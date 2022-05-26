Coal India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,706.77 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,706.77
|28,433.50
|26,700.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,706.77
|28,433.50
|26,700.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,330.82
|2,389.29
|2,527.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-7.81
|0.21
|128.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,260.94
|893.01
|-2,183.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10,822.63
|9,936.33
|10,625.09
|Depreciation
|1,412.35
|1,041.32
|1,088.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,743.25
|8,389.18
|9,221.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,666.47
|5,784.16
|5,294.01
|Other Income
|1,788.94
|652.85
|1,273.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,455.41
|6,437.01
|6,567.99
|Interest
|120.90
|131.61
|159.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9,334.51
|6,305.40
|6,408.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,334.51
|6,305.40
|6,408.97
|Tax
|2,620.27
|1,745.66
|1,817.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,714.24
|4,559.74
|4,591.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,714.24
|4,559.74
|4,591.81
|Minority Interest
|-22.06
|1.85
|-2.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.76
|-3.20
|-2.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,692.94
|4,558.39
|4,586.78
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|7.40
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|10.86
|7.40
|7.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|7.40
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|10.86
|7.40
|7.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited